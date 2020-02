“These things I have spoken to you while being present with you. But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.”” John 14:25&26 (NKJV)

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://columbianprogress.com/subscribe