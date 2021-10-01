It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all up and down Main and Second streets as Experience Columbia crews have been working on preparing the area for another great year of activities for young and old alike.

There are some changes this year that are being implemented to make the event better than ever. Also, instead of tying in all of the activities to coincide with the lighting of downtown and the Christmas Parade on the same night, the events will be more spread out over a two-week period.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the weekend before Thanksgiving, the ice skating rink is expected to be opened. This year, they have built a canopy over the rink to protect the ice from the sun and rain.

The lighting of downtown will commence the following Saturday on Nov. 27. The Saturday after, Dec. 4, will be the Christmas Parade. The theme this year will be the parade of lights. Aplications for the parade can be picked up at the Marion County Development Partnership or on the MCDP or Experience Columbia Facebook pages.

Another change being made is Santa’s Workshop moving across the street to the Old Rankin Building, where the library was temporarily housed. Tickets for all activities can be purchased in Santa’s Workshop. The former workshop will continue to be the skate shop and will have concessions for sale.

The Grinch Train, Tram and Trolley will all be back to take everyone on magical rides.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, there will be a “Light Your World, A Story of Hope” concert.

On Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16, DJ Don King will be downtown providing music.

Helping to bring in the New Year will once again be Troy Laz. He performed at the celebration a couple of years ago and delighted the audience with his cover tunes.

Season tickets for ice skating are already on sale and can be purchased at a discounted rate up until Nov. 17. Visit the Experience Columbia’s website, www.experiencecolumbiams.com, to purchase tickets.

Something new this year will be discounted nights for ice skating. The discounted nights include Military Night on Dec. 2, Young at Heart (60 and over) on Dec. 5, Half-price Kids’ Night on Dec. 6, First Responders Night on Dec. 7, Youth Group Night on Dec. 8, Ladies’ Night on Dec. 9, Teachers Night on Dec. 13, Medical Night on Dec. 14, Youth Group Night on Dec. 15 and After Hours College Night (9 p.m. – 10 p.m.) on Dec. 16.

Kristin Tubbs, coordinator for Experience Columbia, said she is excited for the season to begin.

“The excitement of Christmas has always been such a magical childhood memory in my life. How Experience Columbia transforms downtown to create that same excitement in the hearts of children and adults is just beyond amazing,” Tubbs said.