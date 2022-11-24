Lorenzo Amador and Leeah Galloway tied the knot in holy matrimony Friday afternoon, but it was a wedding like no other. The venue was less than 100 square feet, there were less than 10 people in the room, the music was played off YouTube on an iPhone and a sick man was rolled past the door, and it was still the most beautiful and intimate day of their lives.

As is customary on a daily basis inside Marion General Hospital, two paramedics rolled a man strapped to a gurney through the corridors Friday afternoon, but as they rounded the corner heading to the emergency room, they came across the most unusual scene for a hospital.

A mere 10 feet away, AAA Ambulance employees Amador and Galloway had just been wed in the hospital’s warm chapel that, at max, could only fit 10 people if they were packed in like sardines.

Lorenzo Amador and Leeah Galloway can’t hold back their emotions of getting married at Marion General Hospital.

Amador and Galloway met while working as partners together at AAA, but while they established a real connection as partners, their relationship started months later. Galloway left AAA to work with Pafford EMS doing travel contract work. But when she came back to AAA, Amador asked her out on a date.

“I did have a crush on him when we were partners,” Galloway said, “but when we first started dating, I found out that he’s just such a great guy.”

In February, the couple went on a trip to Chattanooga, Tenn. and realized then they were in it for the long haul. Galloway said she feels like she always knew that she wanted to marry Amador. A few months later, they took another trip to Tennessee, this time to Gatlinburg, and Amador popped the question.

Earlier in the week, Amador, who works for both Marion General and AAA, was talking with his buddy, Allen Smith, over text and told him he and Galloway were planning on getting married at the courthouse on Friday. Smith told Amador that he had to do something a little bigger for his wedding. Amador agreed that if Smith wanted to preside over the nuptials, the soon-to-be wedded couple would be at the hospital’s chapel at 1 p.m.

Smith, who also works for both Marion General and AAA, talked to a few of the hospital employees about it, and when he arrived to work Friday morning, they had already set up the chapel and had food ready to go for a brief reception in the ER break room.

Leeah Galloway was stunned when she was gifted a beautiful bouquet.

Laura Miley said everyone loves Amador for his work ethic, who he is and what he stands for, and his coworkers were overjoyed to make his big day just a little extra special.

“They gathered up, decorated everything and were excited for him,” she said.

“He was very surprised when he showed and saw all this,” Smith added. “He was not expecting this at all.”

Neither Leeah Galloway nor Lorenzo Amador were expecting how many people showed up to support them on their big day.

While the venue change was a last-minute decision, the couple had been planning on getting married at the courthouse for a couple of months.

“We just didn’t want to have a big wedding. We wanted to do something really simple,” Galloway said.

“Then it turned into a bigger event than we thought because of ole Allen over there,” Amador added with a laugh.

The first word out of Amador’s mouth when discussing the experience was that he was nervous, but the first word Galloway said was “exciting,” causing the two of them to share a chuckle.

That nervousness was actually a common theme among hospital staff as the minutes ticked towards 1 p.m. and ultimately a few minutes past, and neither Amador nor Galloway had shown up. Several hospital staffers asked aloud if they had heard from either one of them, while another staffer was glued to the front door hoping to spot the couple as they arrived.

Around 1:05 p.m., she shouted, “there they are!” Around 25 staff members then lined the hallway and anxiously awaited their entrance.

It was a day full of quirkiness, jitters and, above all else, love.

“I might have done a few weddings I can’t remember, but I’m going to remember this one forever,” Smith said.