Taking first place in The Columbian-Progress Halloween Costume Contest are Amoura Green, at left, and Chekie, at right, who is owned by Jennifer Edwards.

Runners-up for The Columbian-Progress Costume Contest are Kyla and Kizer Larson , Piper Dement, Dallas Hughes, pet Trixie, who is owned by Madison Guy and the pets Lilly and Sassy, who are owned by Erin Taylor and Dalynn Cook. Each of the winners and runners-up will receive prizes.