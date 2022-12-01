A wedding day is something many women look forward to and dream about. They want the dress and to the walk down the aisle toward their partner who looks at them with love and their friends and family in attendance.

Tammie Dixon didn't get to have any of that until Saturday despite being married for nearly half a century.

Ronnie and Tammie were first married on Nov. 21, 1975 in Livingston, Ala. at the Justice of the Peace. They were from Marion County but had to go there to get married because she was 13, and he was 17.

They met out on Old Foxworth Road at those old white houses known as The White Line. Tammie lived there, and Ronnie lived across the road. He had friends who lived there, and he walked by one day when Tammie was sitting on the porch with a friend. Ronnie waved and said, "How," and they started dating soon after that.

"We were so terribly young," Tammie said. "I wish things were still like that. It was a lot more peaceful back then."

The couple moved into The Myrtles together in August 2022 because of health issues.

Ronnie mentioned their anniversary to Kathy Morgan, and she suggested a renewal of vows. She asked Tammie about their colors for the first wedding, and she told her they didn't have a wedding. The couple made up for that Saturday as they had a ceremony in the cafeteria of The Myrtles complete with a beautiful white dress, the walk, the family and friends and feeding each other cake.

Staff made sure Tammie's hair looked beautiful as Ronnie waited nervously at the altar. Ronnie uses a wheelchair and has an oxygen tank. Everyone in the audience exclaimed it was a miracle when he left the chair and carried the tank to the altar to meet his son and best man, Ronnie Dixon, and Pastor Tommy Pittman of Crossroads Church of God who officiated the ceremony.

Ronnie had to sit down every so often while he waited for Tammie to emerge down the aisle of well wishers.

Tammie Dixon walks down the “aisle” Saturday at The Myrtles to renew her vows with her husband of 47 years, Ronnie.

The wedding march was complete with a bridesmaid, Tammie's daughter, Ashley Mckerchie. One granddaughter was the flower girl and another held a porcelain wedding doll that was given to Tammie as a gift. The granddaughters cried throughout the ceremony, and the love they have for their grandparents was obvious.

As the couple recited their vows, Ronnie stood as much as he could trying to make the day a perfect one. He rested some then got back up and stood before his beautiful bride of 47 years. A tender moment came when Ronnie's son bent down during the ceremony to tie Ronnie's shoe for him.

Everyone attended a reception where the bride and groom fed each other cake and had a toast from fancy stemware.

"I love her as much now as I did back then," Ronnie said.

The Dixons have three grandchildren, Haley and Abbey Mckerchie and Lucas Brock Dixon.