Retired Priest Otis Wingo Young, 71, and retired church worker Ruth Prats, 73, had been missing since the night of Nov. 27 when Young was at Prat's home. Their bodies were reportedly burned beyond recognition after being beaten and stabbed to death and found Nov. 28 in the 500 block of East Gibson Street in Covington, La.

Father Young is from Columbia and a 1969 graduate of Columbia High School. He attended Columbia Elementary and Columbia Junior High. He just recently retired as the priest of St. Peter's Church in Covington, La. after 10 years because of health issues. The cause of death has been determined as blunt force trauma by the coroner. The second body was identified Dec. 1 as Prats.

Young had come to Columbia for a recent class reunion and read the devotional.

"He was a very nice and smart guy," classmate Ronnie Geiger said. "He never got into trouble. He was smart. He was one of the first people I knew that got drafted to the Army in 1969."

The murder of Young has come as a shock to those who knew him in school.

"I last saw him at our 30th reunion," Cornelia Cooper said. "But I went to school with him from primary on up. He was such a quiet, sweet person in school. He wouldn't hurt anybody. I hate it so much that that happened. I can't comprehend it."

Antonio Donde Tyson, 49, of Covington was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of obstruction, one count of resisting an officer and one count of possession of stolen items. Tyson was recently released from the Louisiana State Department of Corrections after serving three decades for rape.

Investigators report that Tyson was shown on surveillance video riding his bike in Prats' neighborhood around 4 p.m. that day and stopped to speak with the victims briefly. He later returned on foot and forced his way into the home. Videos then show Tyson getting in Prats' car and backing it up close to the home. Tyson allegedly stole Prats' car, and it was used in a hit-and-run on Nov. 27. That led the police to begin trying to contact Prats. Tyson was found in her car in a Walgreens parking lot the next morning with a woman who was arrested and later released with no charges.

The murder weapon or motive have not been discovered by officials. Tyson reportedly had no known affiliation with St. Peter's or the victims.

Father Young's funeral mass was held Monday St. Peter's.