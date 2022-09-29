Marion County has several festivals and yearly events that take planning and efforts that most attendees never know about. Two festivals that bring life to Marion County are the Columbia Food and Music Festival, which was held for the first time, and Cruisin' the Pearl, which is in its third year.

Organizers of both events stress that delegation and organization are crucial. It is important to have plans, contingency plans and contingency plans for the contingency plans.

Cruisin' the Pearl

Lynnsey Clements is the co-founder of Cruisin' the Pearl, along with Lane Thornhill, who originally had the idea of the car show. Cruisin' the Pearl was held in Monticello in 2019, but 2020 was canceled due to Covid and both 2021 and 2022 were held at the Water Park in Columbia. Next year's event will be held in the same location on Sept. 9, 2023.

Clements said there is a huge planning list of things that have to be done.

* View potential locations that will be the best for the event then secure the best location.

* Decide who to benefit.

* Decide what to do at the event. For the pancake breakfast—where to get supplies, who cooks, cleans, etc. For the car show—pick the divisions, scoring format, judges, rules, etc. For the opening ceremony—who to present colors, pledge, anthem, prayer, etc. For the parade—which leads to the route they will take, participation, etc. Decide how many and what kind of craft vendors, how many and what kind of food vendors—making sure to account for expected attendance so as not to have too much or too little and their menu offers different things. Plan kid's activities. Plan the cake sale— what kind and how many (live/silent auction, online) and decide who will make them. Plan the pageant, which is a whole event in itself.

* Decide on entertainment— DJ or live, how many artists, time slots and sound equipment needed.

* Pick out and purchase the trophies or other awards, as well as thank you gifts.

* Secure judges and other required personnel needed to work all parts of the event.

* If there is a committee, it's easier to assign team leads with who is over which part and give them a list of their responsibilities.

* Contact local agencies for support (police, sheriff, fire, etc) and send special invitations to government representatives and other VIPs.

* Have a fundraising goal and keep a record to monitor progress regularly.

* Have a financial crew made up of people who are accountable for all transactions and who keep a detailed treasury report of all deposits and withdrawals.

* Make a list of sponsors and have a dedicated crew (who is knowledgeable of the event) go see them.

* Have PAPERWORK—Everything needs a form. Sponsors, vendors, contestants, judges, tally sheets, money logs, initial flyer, etc. Be careful to not use images with a copyright.

* Offer acknowledgement to everybody who sponsors, donates, participates as a vendor, etc..

* Send certificates or thank you notes after the event.

* Decide how to promote on TV, newspapers, radio stations and social media.

* Attend other similar events to show support, see other ways of doing things, see what is popular and what isn't and invite these organizations to your event.

* Hold pre-event and post-event meetings and have a secretary keep notes at each one.

* Design a shirt, decide who will make them, how many to order and what sizes. Decide whether the working crew shirts will be different than others so they can be identified.

"One of the most difficult things for me was to decide what and when enough was enough. I would love to offer the sun and the moon at our event, but some things just can't happen. Either time, money, support, personnel or something just didn't all work out," Clements said. "I personally want to do what we can to not only maximize what we offer the beneficiaries of the event but support everybody involved. Deadlines are a necessary evil, but I don't like them."

Clements also said it is important to curse, cry, sweat, bleed, take a nap and repeat in order to handle the stress of a large event.

Clements said the rewards of an event like Cruisin' the Pearl are hard to narrow down.

"This event brought my work family closer together. It wasn't always easy, and we didn't always agree, but differences and opinions were put aside to do what was best for the cause. It's rewarding to help food and craft vendors network and market the best of what they have to offer. Times are hard for everybody, and this event helps them put money in their pockets and food on the table," Clements said. "It's rewarding to see the smiles on the kids faces as they run and play, have their face painted, enjoy the arts and crafts and play on the waterside and to see friendly competition at the cornhole tournament or car show. It's rewarding to see the little girls on stage beaming with pride for winning a crown or trophy and to help bring the community together and for our little town to remember its roots and show pride and true American patriotism. It's rewarding to sit back and see the groups of people relaxing, making new friends or reuniting with old and to give instead of take."

The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi has been a beneficiary each year of the event. This year also benefitted St. Luke Home Health and Hospice's Foundation. In 2019 it benefitted the Children's Hospital and the Lawrence County Fire Department and in 2021, the Marion County Fire Association.

Columbia Food and Music Festival

Nik Ingram is one of the people behind the Columbia Food and Music Festival. Ingram became the Main Street director about five years ago. He tried all kinds of events, and the effort, money and time didn't get the traffic the group wanted.

The first event Ingram ever planned was around 2004, and it was an utter failure. He said it was the worst ever because the group spent thousands of dollars and nobody showed up.

"It was a youth event. I worked like a dog. Problem was I did it all and didn't involve anyone else," Ingram said.

As Main Street director, Ingram gets asked all the time what can be done outside of the Christmas events. Freedom Fest had gotten rained out three of the five years it was scheduled. They moved it to Labor Day and only 350 people showed up.

Ingram decided to get a group together to brainstorm. That group included the City of Columbia, MCDP President Lori Watts, the Columbia Police Department and others. Ingram said he was adamant that there would be no fireworks.

The group sat down in early summer and CPD Chief Michael Kelly had the idea of a food truck event. The idea was to get people together to create something. Ingram said they got 80% of the work done in that one meeting.

The idea of music came up because food is good, but they needed to figure out how to get people to stay. After they get full, they need a reason to hang out for a few hours. Next year, they plan to introduce some form of art, such as street artists and performers.

"If you want something to be successful, you need people with you from the start to the finish. You have to have people involved who are stakeholders and who realize what this can be to the community. Involvement is the key. There's no commitment without involvement," Ingram said.

It was a group effort. Going Crazy Studios headed up the music, Brandi Perry oversaw the food, Watts was involved with the economic development part, Kelly spearheaded the safety procedures and Mickey Webb was on the funding side. Maria Temples was over the car show.

Ingram said the City of Columbia gave some money, and there were private investors. In the end, very little money was spent. The musicians weren't paid. Instead, they got exposure, the ability to sell merchandise and social media buzz. The food trucks invested their own money to make money.

The key is being flexible and creative and not being stuck in a box. Ingram said planners have to be willing to take risks and that it is OK to copy the ideas of others.

The planners had to get a permit from the city and an insurance policy to cover anything that might happen.

"Safety at the event is most important. The worst thing is for something really bad to happen to someone at the event. That would be a public relations nightmare. Kelly was on top of that. He was concerned and intentional," Ingram said.

The most difficult part for Ingram was trying to schedule times to meet and plan because everyone involved has a lot going on. He also said it was hard to make sure nobody lost family time. He said having dealt with the Christmas event for years helped everyone to not panic.

The most rewarding thing to Ingram is seeing how the efforts in these events helps to create interest in the revitalization of downtown because many downtowns are dying out. Columbia is not one of those.