On Aug 26, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the alliance of the Mississippi Small Business Development Center (MSBDC) and the Marion County Development Partnership (MCDP). The new center is among more than 20 sites and centers of the MSBDC, which is headquartered at the University of Mississippi. It now serves Marion County residents, providing assistance and resources to area business owners and aspiring business owners.

The MSBDC helps build and grow businesses in Mississippi, serving as a one-stop resource center for free counseling, workshops and information services for start-ups and existing businesses. It assists businesses in developing and updating business plans, creating marketing strategies, identifying and accessing sources of capital, improving managerial skills, analyzing financial records and refining other business services as required.

The MSBDC was started in 1981, and services offered include one-on-one business counseling, technical assistance and access to a statewide network of business experts, resources and support. It supports businesses through connection to business resources such as UM Transactional Law Clinic, market analysis reports, on-demand business workshops and cyber security for businesses.

There are more than 40 on-demand business workshops and webinars, such as Business 101 and Business 201, on its website. An experienced professional business counselor handles the one-on-one business counseling.

The resources in Marion County will be blended to meet the needs of its individuals. Services will be provided in-person, online, via Zoom and some in Hattiesburg. They will be targeted specifically to Marion County and will assist how to start up a business with a plan and make it successful.

Lori Watts, MCDP president and MSBDC business services coordinator, said the alliance came about after years of the MCDP developing relationships with different groups.

In 2016, Mike Pornovets of the Veterans Outreach Business Center, which is part of the Small Business Administration (SBA), ran a six-week pilot program for entrepreneurship training in Columbia called LEAN for Main. Several local businesses participated and it became a test to develop curriculum for what has become a Boots to Business program of the SBA. Pornovet has continued his "consultant" relationship with some of the businesses in Marion County.

Pornovet then assisted the MCDP with another entrepreneurship program in 2018.

"Since that time, he and I continued to discuss how the MCDP wanted to provide more small business technical assistance, like is provided by the SBDC, but with a stronger local connection," Watts said. "He was often a sounding board for my ideas for how we could provide more with our limited resources and staff. Mike now sits on the SBDC Board of Directors, so when SBDC expressed interest in finding a way to push services closer to their clients, he was quick to connect us to the MSBDC state office. We discovered our purposes were aligned at the right time, so we became the first SBDC-Lite office program created."

Another key relationship with Jon Maynard of the Lafayette County Economic Development Organization was made by the MCDP as it explored how Lafayette County was supporting and providing assistance to small businesses in their community.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Lori Watts and the MCDP," the State Director of the MSBDC, Sharon Nichols, said. "Their organization is the perfect connection point for businesses in this area to access all of our resources and services, and we look forward to many years of growth and success for business communities in Marion County."

Marion County's small business community is growing and is reaching record highs.

"Small businesses are the real foundation for a community's economic success. MCDP has hosted more ribbon-cuttings in 2022 than in any previous year, and the resources and assistance that will be provided by this connection to the MSBDC will help give them greater advantages toward continued success," Watts said.

Mitch McDowell, the assistant director of the MSBDC, said the services can be very broad and can get very deep, but that Watts will know where to go within the organization to get the help needed by each person.

"Work them to death. That's what they are here for. If you aren't even sure if it does fit, come by and find out," MCDP Board Chairman Donovan McComb said.

The MSBDC is funded through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration through the University of Mississippi. It can be contacted at mississippisbdc.org or at (800) 725-7232.