It seems all too common that a story like this has to be written. Cancer hits so many families everywhere, including in Marion County. For both a husband and wife to be battling it at the same time is a double whammy. Robert and Helen Stogner have been hit with this and are fighting it the best they can.

Robert Stogner was diagnosed with lung cancer Dec. 28, 2020, and his wife, Helen, was diagnosed with HER2+ breast cancer in March of this year. Helen had felt a lump in her breast earlier but had not done anything about it due to all that was going on with Robert. She was not sure what the lump was and spoke with Robert's oncologist while he was in the hospital. They then scheduled tests to confirm.

When Robert was first diagnosed, he spent a week in the hospital. He had 10 days of radiation and did some chemotherapy. Right before he was about to start immunotherapy, he developed pneumonia and a blood clot in his right lung and had to return to the hospital. When he got out, he began the immunotherapy again. He got out, began again and ended up back in the ICU. Any improvements he made were disrupted by Covid and the fact the doctor did not want him at the hospital where he would be susceptible because he was immunocompromised.

In September 2020, he went through another round of chemo when a pill came along that matched his current mutation. It was a godsend because he was able to get treated without going to the hospital.

By November 2020, he was doing so well he was able to go to Rock City and enjoy it.

But in January of this year, despite radiation and immunotherapy, things started looking bad. He stayed on the immunotherapy until July. He is now on chemo and targeted drug infusions every three weeks.

The couple was in the hospital for their anniversary on March 11, and on March 31, they had their first oncologist appointment together to find out what they both had in store going forward.

At that time, Robert was doing better, had gained some weight and the doctor could hear air in his left lung. The immunotherapy infusions he was receiving appeared to be working.

Helen received an exact diagnosis of invasive duct carcinoma grade 3 HER2+. At that point, Helen was scheduled for CT scans to see if there was any spread. Blood work was done to see about genetic potential, and an MRI and bone scan were scheduled for April 15. Helen was scheduled for four to six chemo treatments to start in May that included Taxotere + Carboplatin + Herceptin + Perjecta. Then they would look at surgery.

On March 31, the scans showed Helen's cancer was localized to just her right breast. She was told a biopsy of the lymph nodes would be done when she had surgery to be certain.

In April, Robert's lower and upper left lung was opening back up after two infusions.

However, on July 21, Robert's CT showed the immunotherapy was not working as they had hoped. The cancer had spread, and the doctor said his cells were mutating against the drugs. They now had to look at chemotherapy again.

On that day, Robert had his first round of chemo as Helen had her fifth of six rounds. The plan after Helen's sixth infusion on August 12 is for surgery and then a year of Herceptin infusions every three weeks. Helen did not want to do the last treatment because of the side effects being so bad and the fact that she must care for herself and Robert. Dr. Sidra Khalid did remove one medication from her regimen and lowered the other two to decrease the effects, allowing her to feel more comfortable proceeding with the treatment plan.

Dr. Khalid, who is the oncologist for both Robert and Helen, gives Robert a life expectancy of one year. They are fighting as hard as they can in hopes of prolonging his life and that other treatment options will be developed as so many treatments are being found daily.

"I thank God everyday for what we have, and that He has gotten us through what He has for the past year and a half," Helen said. "To have instant financial income taken and career taken away has been life changing. But we never know what tomorrow brings. We appreciate all the support, love and prayers we have received."

With the two of them battling cancer at the same time, they are struggling to keep afloat with medical bills and living expenses.

"It's been a rough go at it at times with all the meds and ups and downs, but I have to keep going with what I can get," Robert said. "I am still fighting, and all I can do is fight. Hopefully, the good Lord will get us both over this stuff. I am very thankful for those that have helped with the things I can't do for my family."

A raffle is being held to raise funds to help pay medical bills for the Stogners. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. The raffle features items from many local businesses including Moree's Florist, The Flower Shop, Cook & Fortenberry and more. The drawing will be held Saturday. Tickets may be purchased at The Sugar Shack, from family members or through PayPal at mstringer@bellsouth.net.

A bake sale will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Angel's Sugar Shack. They will have cake, cookies, brownies, marshmallow krispie treats and more.