"Kevin Saucier's Automotive Specialists specializes in air conditioning work, brake work, front-end repairs, engine and transmission swaps and most automotive services.

It recently became a Technet Professional Automotive Service Center member through CarQuest.

Owner Kevin Saucier originally opened the shop in 2001. It tries to get all parts locally to support local businesses. Most customers are local, but it does have customers who come from out of the county and even from out of state.

Saucier also supports most groups in the area that request help for fundraisers or sponsorships. The business received the Columbia Police Department Certificate of Recognition and Appreciation for the 2021 Drug and Safety Education Program.

"It's all I know," he said. "I grew up with a passion for it. I worked for three dealerships back when Mike Smith had them. I love solving problems, and this business involves solving a lot of problems."

The business is in the process of remodeling and moving everything into one building. It will have an eight-bay shop instead of a two-bay shop. It will have more space and begin doing front-end alignments.

It is a certified Jasper Engine and Transmission dealer. It received the Gold 2021 Achievement Award from Jasper in recognition of continued support and outstanding efforts contributing to the mutual success in serving the automotive aftermarket.

The staff includes Saucier and Danny Morris, who both have 30 years of experience, Office Manager Kim Ham, who retired from Marion County Public Schools after 28 years as a teacher, Jacob Koepp, Doc Wilson and Shop Manager and Import Specialist Mike McMillion. Saucier also called McMillion as the chief stress reliever because he keeps a great deal of stress off of him.

McMillion is originally from Virginia and has only lived here for a few years. He is the only one in town who works on Mercedes, BMW, Audi and other European imports. He owned his own shop before he moved here.

"We try to give an honest, fairly priced deal," McMillion said. "I hate for anybody to go somewhere else after they come here. If it isn't right, bring it back. I'll fix it, or it can't be fixed."

"We don't go by scheduled appointments because it is impossible to keep them," Saucier said. "It is first come, first serve. We will tell you what day to bring it in, and we try to at least get to it that day and get back with you about what is needed and give you a time frame. We won't tell you we will get right to it and then keep your vehicle for weeks. It is our goal to tell you exactly what is wrong and get it fixed. Mike and I will personally guarantee our work. That's what we are known for."

Ham said the staff is just like a big family. In fact, Saucier and Ham are siblings, and Morris is their uncle. Ham even taught Koepp at West Marion.

Saucier also is operating Saucier's XXX Racing, which is a business where he races with his daughter, Sarah Kay Saucier. He also raced with his sons, Kent and Ty, when they were younger.

Kevin Saucier's Automotive Specialists is located at 305 S. High School Ave. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. It can be reached at (601) 441-2949.