On the surface, owning and operating a salon compared to running a trucking company couldn't be any more different. But despite the two fields being polar opposites, Columbia native Aria Magee is taking the plunge and embarking on doing both.

Magee owns Sporty Cuts Salon at 811 Main Street, Suite 3, but she wanted a family-owned business she could leave to her two sons, Karon and Christopher, believing that a salon was not the business they would want.

Magee recalls blowing the horn in her uncle's truck as a child and has a fondness and respect for the profession. Magee has a business degree from Pearl River Community College, and she said it was natural for her to embark on starting a trucking company, KCAM Trucking.

She has had a rough few years but has overcome many hardships to excel. She credits God with blessing her when things looked very bleak.

Magee lost her brother in December 2020, had a miscarriage in February 2021, was in a car wreck in March 2021 and had to have level four neck surgery in April 2021.

She had to take a break from her salon, but she said people cannot run from their gifts. In October 2021, she cleaned up the building on Main Street, which did not even have any floors, and opened the doors to Sporty Cuts Salon two months later.

Despite having had neck surgery that same year, Magee got her commercial driver's license in December 2021, the same month her salon opened. Part of the CDL requirements is to pass an intensive physical. After her surgery, she did not have any physical therapy or take any medications but still managed to pass.

She earned her dispatch license for KCAM and is looking to buy a second truck, and she has even applied for a grant for a warehouse.

Magee was able to get government loans, grants and other forms of assistance. She wrote her first grant from an online government template, and she said she has had lots of support from the City of Columbia, the Marion County Development Partnership, the WIN Job Center, Mayor Justin McKenzie and the Marion County Board of Supervisors.

She went to ACE Truck Driving School in Jackson and graduated at the top of her class.

"If I had to recommend any trucking school," Magee said, "that would be the one."

Instructors Bill Johnson and Carl Ferguson, along with trainer Fred Keam, made ACE the perfect place for Magee to get her training without a lot of stress. Her training there was paid for by The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act that Magee learned about through the WIN Job Center. Magee stresses there is funding out there for people just like her who are determined to strive for greatness.

"Starting a business requires you to register with SAM.gov, get an LLC established and an EIN number and to sign up at Dunns & Bradstreet," Magee explained. "I am willing to help others with the process and other people in the community will help as well."

While Magee could have folded throughout her many hardships, she was inspired to leave a legacy for her children and by a quote shared to her by a friend.

"I saw everything in a new light," Magee said, "when Darryl Cooley showed me 'Footprints in the Sand,' which is based on Deuteronomy 1:31. 'In the wilderness, where you saw how the Lord your God carried you, just as one carries a child, all the way that you traveled until you reached this place.' That spoke to me so much."