Santa will be at the Marion County Museum & Archives on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. giving gifts from to children.

He is looking forward to hearing from children as to what is on their Christmas list. His Elves are busily working on toys and gifts for the Holidays ahead of that special Christmas Eve delivery. Santa will enjoy seeing the Model Train Exhibit at the Museum as he most probably made some of those 60-year-old model trains on display. We expect he may want to run the controls of the model train “Polar Express” and enjoy the movie playing in the Young Engineers area.

Bring the children to visit with Santa this Saturday and enjoy playing with train sets and viewing the model trains running around the Courthouse and Main St. layout.

The Marion County Railroad History Exhibit will be of interest as well. Displayed is information and images of the three main railroads which came through Columbia, the logging railroad spurs all across the county, the “Little Rebel”, the Doodlebug, and the train derailment on the Pearl River at Red Bluff.

The free exhibit is partially funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mississippi Humanities Council through an American Rescue Plan grant.

For more information, contact The Marion County Museum & Archives, 200 Second St. #3 or call 601-731-3999.