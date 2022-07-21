Getting out of their comfort zone is difficult for adults. It is even more so for high school students. That is exactly what East Marion High School Performing Arts Director Gary McCullum asked his speech and debate students to do at their summer camp July 14.

McCullum went around the group and asked each student whether they felt more at ease with drama or humor. Only one girl said drama. He then turned around and gave them scripts that were the opposite of what they said they were comfortable with.

That left one with a humorous piece and six with dramatic pieces. They all looked at him stunned.

McCullum told them it was important to be able to get out of their comfort zone and talk about whatever topic they are given.

"It's easy to do what's comfortable," McCullum said. "The hard thing is to be able to stand up and be someone else."

The students were given a minute to look over their assigned script. They then had to take turns seated doing a cold read and standing reading for a second and third time.

McCullum looked for volunteers. There were none. McCullum started doing the "eeny meeny" way of choosing. When Aspen Dillon corrected his process, she got to go first.

Each time Dillon read the script, she was more comfortable and animated with it. The script, entitled "The Monologue," was about a student who is afraid of being late with an assignment and the concern of how a bad grade will affect her.

Despite her affinity towards dramatic pieces, Dillon was able to put humor in the piece at the right places.

Once she saw that Dillon survived the experience and knowing that everyone had to do it, Taleiah Kendricks volunteered to go second.

Her script, "The Case," was an emotional piece of personification about a plain casket that keeps being left unchosen time after time until it finally is picked by a lady.

Kendricks put more emotion into the reading each time as she talked it through with McCullum, and he allowed her to come to her own conclusions about what was going on.

The students at the camp that day were given praise and suggestions for how to do better. They were led to see where they could improve in a kind way, and the reward was quick improvement and a willingness to leave their comfort zones without fear.