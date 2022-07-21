The average survival rate for pancreatic cancer is three to six months. But on Friday, the staff at Colonial Funeral Home celebrated their coworker, Ric Clifford, as he reached his 20th year free from pancreatic cancer.

Clifford was diagnosed at 55 after noticing his body became extremely sore in a matter of days, and he was jaundiced. He went to a hospital for tests, and the doctor told him he had no idea what stage it was, he just knew it wasn't good.

That same year, between July and December, Clifford lost eight friends to pancreatic cancer. He said Danny died 17 days after diagnosis, and Joe lived only three months after his.

"I wonder why I am still here," Clifford said. "I hope I get to see the reason God allowed me to stay."

After his diagnosis, Dr. James Rooks of Jackson Surgical Group did a whipple surgery on Clifford that took 16 hours. Clifford said Rooks told him he took everything out that looked or felt bad, which ended up being 40% of his stomach, 50% of his pancreas and 50% of his liver. Rooks told him after the surgery that he did not recommend radiation or chemotherapy but to go home, pray and take a vacation.

Clifford, a native of Morton, thought he would not live much longer, so he moved with his wife, Judy, to her childhood home in Marion County, so she would be near family.

He lost nearly half his body weight, dropping from 235 pounds to just 121. He was on tons of medications. His doctor took him off half of his medications and increased his supplements and vitamins so they could see if his body would produce some of it on its own.

And somehow, after receiving a sure death sentence, Clifford is alive and well two decades later. Clifford learned over the years from new doctors he has acquired that his case is used as an anonymous case study in medical schools.

Clifford previously owned a pre-needs company that dealt with funeral planning. He also worked at several funeral homes in Jackson. After his move to Marion County, he went to funerals of Judy's family members that were always held at Colonial Funeral Home. Clifford said he liked the way Danny Jackson did things and went by to congratulate Jackson on a great job one day. Clifford left with a job at the funeral home doing pre-needs services.

Clifford said he has been successful by not pushing to sell but by educating people. He believes in treating families right. He goes out and visits and helps them make wise choices.

"Colonial is like a family," Clifford said. "We never say 'I' or 'we' as in separating the team into one side or another."

As he soaked in his good fortune Friday, surrounded by his friends and coworkers, Clifford reflected on his journey.

"I was real surprised by this party," he said. "I feel very undeserving. I tell people that I give God all the credit for my longevity. I don't complain about my pain. I thank God for my pain. If I wasn't in pain, it would mean I wasn't here."

Judy has her own story to rival that of her husband. She had colon cancer and numerous infections. Clifford said she even died on the table twice during her seven surgeries. Yet, just like her husband, she continues to beat the odds.

They have now been married 51 years and have two daughters and one son.