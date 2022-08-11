The Freedom Farmers, LLC started in January after Patrick and Becca Pettie decided to move south from Pennsylvania. Patrick grew up spending a lot of time at his aunt and uncles' farm and in his grandmother's greenhouse and wanted to be able to grow food all year long. They came here to be self-sufficient, not to start a business.

"Up there, you can only grow three to four months of the year," Patrick said. "There are two growing seasons here if people choose to use the entire year to plant."

The couple researched every state Patrick could transfer to with his employer, Walmart. They then picked Mississippi because it is the easiest state to retire in, and it has great weather. They say the warm climate heats up the blood and reduces clots, and people can get so much more sun that produces vitamin D here than in the northeast.

What started out as an idea to be self-sufficient grew into a business for Patrick and Becca Pettie. The couple grows and sells plants, herbs and flowers as part of The Freedom Farmers. They hope to help others in the community become more self-sufficient and healthy by providing all organic products.

After picking Mississippi, they looked all over the state online and found their house and land, moving to Sandy Hook, and they moved August of 2021.

They ended up selling plants, herbs and produce. They have had to learn about growing in this climate and about what people want. They prefer to sell plants rather than produce so that others can become self-sufficient, as well. Their plants and produce are 100% organic. They use no pesticides and no herbicides. The only thing they use is a little Miracle Grow to fertilize the plants.

"Most people say they are selling organic, but they aren't. Many people who sell produce buy from large growers and have no idea what is in it or on it," Patrick said. "Our produce and plants are direct. There is no mark up, no middle man. The actual cost was a seed because we germinate everything. You have to treat a newly-germinated plant like an infant with great care."

Becca said The Freedom Farmers is paying for them to enjoy each other and their children.

"We know how it feels to spend $5-$10 on a plant, and you need a lot of them," she said. "It's hard. We plant the seeds together and bond as best friends. We want to cultivate a community that's like-minded. Nobody is really a community. Everyone is just coexisting. We want to help people be free thinkers who are free to do what makes them happy and be liberated. We want to encourage people to put away the phones and tablets and enjoy life. Patrick and I grew up totally different. I was not allowed to have plants or given freedom to enjoy life. Patrick has opened my eyes to a whole new way of life."

The Petties are learning to grow flowers here, which has had its trials.

"Some will only grow up there," Patrick said. "They will grow here for a month,then they will burn."

The farm has a large field that Patrick wanted to be a lavender field just for them to enjoy. The plan now is to have a place where people can come and pick the flowers or just sit and enjoy or walk around. They are working on having that set up next year. Lavender is a calming herb in the mint family. The flowers and the leafy part can be used for many products, which could be another source of revenue for the farm.

Because of the flowers and herbs they grow, there are not many mosquitoes around their home. The flowers bring good insects, such as butterflies and bees, and the soil gets good nutrients from the sunflowers even when they are not tall and blooming.

The couple said it did not plan any of this but ended up having its grand opening on Mar. 12 of this year with more than 35 people in attendance. Becca now makes jams, pepper jellies, cookies, breads, cakes actually baked in mason jars and more. She goes to farmer's markets and sells to individuals out of their home by appointment.

The Freedom Farmers wants to support the community. It will be sponsoring Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue's Putt Up and Drive event in October and will donate 35% of profits from online sales and sales at the event to the group.

It can be reached at thefreedomfarmllc@yahoo.com or (484) 447-9553. Its website is www.freedomfarmllc.com.