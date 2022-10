The Columbia Rotary Club made its annual donation of dictionaries last week to all local third graders throughout Marion County. The Rotary Club has been making the annual donations for six years. Above, Woodlawn Preparatory School students proudly showcase their brand new dictionaries. They are, front row, from left, Oliver Peoples, Lana Ash, Myra-Peyton Robinson and Everly June Carney; back row, Timothy Hamilton, Trayce Rutledge and Luca Martinez.