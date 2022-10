The Columbia Academy Class of 2021 donated this beautiful and regal Cougar head statue, which calls James E. Pope Field home, to CA. The statue was sculpted by Ben Watts, who has sculpted many famous statues throughout the country. Front row, from left, are Kristen Gay, Marlie Barnes, CA Headmaster Angie Burkett, Maggie Hammond and Watts; back row, Olivia Adams, Mariah McRaney and Drake Arrington.