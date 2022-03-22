The West Marion Primary School Lift Off students presented their big group project for the year on March 30.

The third grade gifted students chose a famous person then researched and created a history board about that person. They also had to write and memorize a speech using that history.

The group then gathered together for a live wax museum where each student in the school got to walk through and experience the show.

When a visitor went up to a character, there was a construction paper "button" to push, and the student would then recite their speech about the character they chose.

The students did a wonderful job reciting each speech by memory with only a few hiccups here and there. They were excited about being dressed up but complained about standing up for so long.

Students' reasons for choosing their character varied from the fact that their mother chose for them to more detailed and personal reasons.

"My family and I love to hunt," Kassidy Parker said. "I chose Annie Oakley because I can shoot a gun, too."

"I wanted someone who looked like me," Brittlen Smith said. "I went on the internet and found Jeanne Lanvin, a fashion designer. I also like to create things and make clothes for my dog."

Finding someone who looked like them was a repeated reason given for their choices.

"I chose Georgia O'Keefe," Cami Pittman said. "I like to draw and do art. And, I look like her."

The project was a success, and both the students involved and those who got to walk through the museum learned about many famous people from history.