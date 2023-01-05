Columbia's winter wonderland has brought so much joy to Marion Countians and tourists alike, this holiday season, but it truly delivered love and happiness Dec. 30 as an Oak Grove man got down on one knee to secure the love of his life's hand in marriage. Kyle Moss and Raye Anna Sharpton got engaged in front of the Experience Columbia Christmas tree to the surprise and delight of onlookers.

The couple met on social media and through mutual friends in October 2021 and started dating that November.

Moss chose the location for his proposal because it was one of their first big memories in their relationship, and it's where Sharpton met his family and some of his closest friends.

"I also chose it because it is very decorated and feels special but also like home when you're there," Moss said. "I knew right after the light show would be the perfect time, and the lit courthouse would be the perfect backdrop for pictures that we could cherish for years to come."

They stood in front of the courthouse to watch the light show, and as soon as it ended and the lights came up, Moss dropped to one knee behind her and proposed.

Moss said the planning was pretty fast and furious with only the minimum amount of people knowing so it would be a surprise. Sharpton had gotten suspicious but had no idea it would happen that night. The only thing that made Moss nervous was the chance she might find out. It was a big relief when he saw the look of total surprise on her face. He was thankful the rain stopped just in time for the proposal.

Sharpton's sister and brother-in-law weree on a double date with them to take pictures and kept the camera hidden until the time was right.

Frosty's Sweets and Eats customers and employees came out when they heard what was going on. Melinda Winner thought it was fantastic for them to profess their undying love in the middle of the street in front of God and so many people.

"We live in a Christmas town that is like stepping into a Hallmark movie for eight weeks of the year," Winner said. "They chose to do it here. Witnessing the proposal was something straight out of the movies. It was so beautiful and so romantic."

Moss attends Woodlawn Church and is from the Oak Grove area. Sharpton attends Temple Baptist Church, lives in Hattiesburg and is originally from Hurley.