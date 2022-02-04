Anna Elizabeth Morris and Mason Taylor Woodrow, both of Columbia, announced their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride is the daughter of Steve and Elizabeth Morris of Columbia and the granddaughter of Ann Cooper and the late Kenneth Cooper and the late Liston and Joan Morris, all of Columbia. She is a graduate of Columbia High School and the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's of science degree. She currently teaches engineering and robotics at the Carl Loftin Career and Technology Center as part of the Marion County School District.

The groom-elect is the son of Warren and Angela Woodrow of Taylorsville and the grandson of Mary Perry of Taylorsville and Darvis and Mary Vance of Lake. He is a graduate of Taylorsvile High School, East Central Community College with an associate degree and William Carey University with a bachelor's of science degree. He is employed with the Covington County School District at Seminary High School as a teacher and coach.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m. at the Dogwood Venue in Sumrall.