Marion County Sheriff's Capt. Pete Williams was concerned a search and rescue mission was quickly becoming a recovery mission after a missing man's car was found Sunday with no signs of him.

Deputies received a call Sunday about a vehicle found around Ivy Landing. They discovered it belonged to a Pike County man who had been missing since Dec. 1.

Roosevelt McDaniel, 79, who suffers from dementia, had last been seen driving a gray Kia Rio sedan, which was found Sunday off of Riverbend Road in Goss around 1:30 pm.

The sheriff's office began a search along with various law enforcement and first responder partners. They searched until the early hours of the next morning and resumed the search Monday morning.

McDaniel was found Monday at a food plot in the woods by a local resident, Mike Duncan, who volunteered to search on his side by side.

"He appeared to be OK considering the circumstances," Williams said. "We were just so thankful we found him before something bad happened. I was so relieved."

The B.B. Raybourn 66 Canine team tracked McDaniel to a point and found the hat he had been wearing Thursday. Searchers got a tip that he was seen on Rogers Road in Marion County on Friday still wearing the hat. The group then focused the search around the hat, which was found right next to the river.

Grid searches of the area were conducted, and searchers had a boat with sonar at the river ready to start dragging the river if need be.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office wants to thank wants to thank MEMA, the B.B. Raybourn Correctional Facility, Mississippi Game and Fish, Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Foxworth Volunteer Fire Department, Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, South Marion Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Burr Volunteer Fire Department, Mississippi Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3, the Pike County Sheriff's Office and all other first responders and volunteers that assisted in the search that resulted in a positive outcome.