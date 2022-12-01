Rock bottom had come and gone for April Expose, and she remained stuck in the vicious cycle of her addiction. She had lost custody of her children and had been trying for years to get clean. Then, 10 years into her battle, God jolted her out of her stupor and let her know He wasn't done with her yet. Now, she is approaching four years clean and wants to help others find their way back to sobriety.

Expose said she thought she had it together because she was functioning and always held a job, but looking back, she realizes she didn't have it all together.

She started off using lortabs then moved her way up to roxies, or oxycodone. Those are opioids, which are some of the most addictive substances out there.

Five years into her addiction, her world fell apart. Child Protection Services was called on her.

"At that point, I thought I could quit on my own," Expose said. "The devil had me."

Child Protection Services sent her to treatment at Fairland Rehabilitation Center for 30 days.

"After 30 days in a program, you are just getting out of the fog," Expose said. "I did really good for six months, then I ran into a friend who had roxies. I thought I could just take one. That turned into five more years of addiction."

At that time, she was still involved with Child Protection Services but was about to get her children back. She said she made up sob stories and all sorts of excuses when she was called for drug tests.

Her mother ended up getting custody of her two daughters, and her son's father, who is now her husband, got custody of their son.

"I had lost it all so why stop?" she said. "I prayed for God to not let me wake up. I didn't care to live. I didn't want a tragic death. I just didn't feel anything. When I felt, I used a substance to numb that feeling."

Expose said God spoke to her one day, and she no longer wanted to live that way.

"I was in a very bad place," she said. "God never left my side. I left Him. One day He grabbed me and told me clear as day, 'You have a purpose. I'm not done with you yet.'"

She contacted her cousin to see about getting into the place he went, but the wait was long.

"I told him I would be dead in weeks if I didn't do something," she said.

She was admitted to The Pine & Cady Hill two weeks later. She spent two days at Baptist Detox and 90 days in treatment.

"I learned so much at Pines about myself. About the down, down hurt that I held onto," she said. "I had trauma from when I was a baby to age seven. It was a secret I held until I was 23 years old. It helped to realize I wasn't the only one that had been through that. Counseling was the only thing that helped with that."

As of Feb. 25, Expose will have been clean for four years.

"It hasn't always been easy," she said. "I still struggle. I have tools in my toolbox to help me not go back to how I used to do things. I had to learn to live sober."

She said she knows her people she can call when she reaches her breaking point. Having connections with good, sober, sane and healthy people is important to her. She does breathing exercises and thinks before she speaks, which she said remains difficult for her. She also had to have a routine to help with making it through each day.

"If I did three things, I had a good day," she said. "I would make my bed, wash my face and brush my teeth. I would be grounded if I did that."

Expose is married and has her children back in her life, and she even has a grandbaby on the way.

She wants to work in recovery. She realizes many people won't get recovery because they don't know the steps and don't have support. Most don't have the money for treatment.

Expose, Nikki Guy and Krystal Caruana started a foundation called #WontHeDoIt to raise money to help people go to treatment and to help people create bonds to help with recovery. Their Facebook page is DREAMS#Won'tHeDoIt#.

"We are here before, during and after," Expose said. "My 100% dream is to open a rehab here in Marion County. It's a center for drug addiction. I don't know how we will get it or where the money will come from, but God can do it."

Expose said her foundation is there to help anyone who has decided they are ready. She said they need to know the three of them are there to help once you surrender and know you need help. Simply make a phone call or reach out for help. She said they may not have the money in their account, but if someone really wants to go to treatment, the group will get them there.

"Don't ever think it is too late to get clean," she said. "Everybody is worth it. Don't ever think that nobody cares."