One of the worst fires in recent years in Marion County resulted in the total loss of a home in Foxworth on Friday.

The Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call shortly after 10 a.m. regarding a structure fire on Hemmingtown Road. When they arrived on the scene, the house had already been fully engulfed in flames.

Three vehicles on the premises caught on fire in the aftermath, one of which the firemen on scene were able to save. Efforts were also made to save a propane tank on the premises, but the tank exploded shortly after their arrival.

The Foxworth Volunteer Fire Department and the Columbia Fire Department also contributed aid to the scene.

Marion County Emergency Management Director Aaron Greer said he was not contacted about the fire, which means there is nothing suspicious to investigate.

The C-P was unable to reach the occupants of the residence prior to press deadline. If anyone has any information about potential donations, please contact the C-P.