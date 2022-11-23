Mary's Angel Ministries presented a Community Health Fair and Community Wide Thanksgiving Giveaway for Senior Citizens Nov. 17 at the Marion County Activities Center on Mississippi 13 South. The event was a group of community churches and local organizations coming together to feed God's people and promote healthy living.

A lunch of fried chicken, spaghetti, green beans, a roll and cake was served by volunteers. Face masks and hand sanitizer were given away. There were door prizes and a raffle for a television. Flu and Covid vaccines were given, as well as free blood pressure checks.

Vendors included Family Health Care Clinic, Ambetter, Marion General Hospital, Encompass Home Health and Hospice, Trustmark National Bank and South MS Telecom.

Community partners for the event were Safe Haven Outreach Ministry, Springhill Baptist Church Brotherhood, Owen's Chapel Baptist Church and LaShunda Ard Outreach Ministries.

Loretta Brown, founder of Mary's Angels Ministries said she is thankful for everyone that partnered with her to make the event a huge success.