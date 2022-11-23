JMS holds luncheon for students who scored highest possible on state test

Jefferson Middle School held a luncheon Nov. 14 at Magnolia Grille for the students that scored the highest possible scores on the MAAP state test. Front row, from left, are Joshua Veronesi, Jamarcus Daniel, Jayden Johnson, Robert McDonald, Carter Miller, Joseph Kitchens, Christopher McCraw, Wyatt Miller, Jedidiah Blanchard and Connor Green; back row, Ally Blanden, Karaline Davis, Sophie Lucas, Heidi Hilburn, Violet Blackard, Lexie Stringer, Azarie McKinney, Trinity Davis, Cara Baker, Kinlee Collins-Ball and Kayleigh Hough.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.