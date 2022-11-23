Jefferson Middle School held a luncheon Nov. 14 at Magnolia Grille for the students that scored the highest possible scores on the MAAP state test. Front row, from left, are Joshua Veronesi, Jamarcus Daniel, Jayden Johnson, Robert McDonald, Carter Miller, Joseph Kitchens, Christopher McCraw, Wyatt Miller, Jedidiah Blanchard and Connor Green; back row, Ally Blanden, Karaline Davis, Sophie Lucas, Heidi Hilburn, Violet Blackard, Lexie Stringer, Azarie McKinney, Trinity Davis, Cara Baker, Kinlee Collins-Ball and Kayleigh Hough.