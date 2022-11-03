The Marion County Food Pantry was started in May 1993 by a group of churches in the county that saw a need for food. People were going to the churches for food, so they decided to form a pantry. The original pantry was located on South High School Avenue in what used to be a fruit stand that was donated to the group by Charles Wilkinson.

The original funds for the pantry came from the Jefferson Middle School Beta Club, which gave organizers $1,500 to start up. Marilyn Foxworth was the sponsoring teacher for that group.

The original laws and guidelines were drawn up by Dick Foxworth. Maxine Branton played a major part in the start of the pantry. She told people she knew what it was like to be hungry, and she wanted to help make sure others did not have to be hungry. Brother Huffman, pastor at First United Methodist Church, and Betty Breland were at the pantry from the beginning.

The pantry became a 501-c3 non-profit in 2005 with the assistance of Foxworth & Shepard Law Firm. Its main goal was to provide emergency assistance to people in need.

In the beginning, there were 21 churches that supported the pantry monthly. Currently, there are 16 that do so consistently. The churches began by giving as little as $25 a month then have slowly increased over time.

At first, the pantry only took up dry goods until someone donated a freezer. The volunteers now feel they are in heaven with coolers and freezers they can walk into.

In 2008, the pantry was able to buy its current building at 424 Bullis St. The building was previously the location of Sunrise Ministries, so it had a kitchen and walk-in coolers and freezers. The building is paid off in full because of a large down payment organizers were able to make after a woman left $30,000 to the pantry in her will. The group invested that, used the interest along with it and savings to purchase the building outright in one year.

The pantry had to be opened a whole year before it could get assistance from the Mississippi Food Network (MFN) in Jackson. MFN came up with a plan for the pantries to get the food it would otherwise be throwing away. Without the MFN, this system would no longer work.

Betty Breland, treasurer for the pantry, said the churches never asked anyone for anything. The United States Postal Service started the Mother's Day food drive on its own, and the schools have been good about having food drives. Pic N Sav takes up $5 extra from customers every year around the holidays to help.

Breland said the pantry needs volunteers because its current group of volunteers is getting older. Breland, herself, is about to be 87. Most of the volunteers are in their 80s and need help lifting and carrying heavy boxes and picking up groceries. Many volunteers have passed away, retired or moved. Breland said Columbia High School is good about sending volunteers to stock shelves and unload trucks.

Volunteers were driving to Jackson to the MFN but are now trying out meeting the truck in Hattiesburg at Christian Services to pick up food.

Breland said many business people have given large donations to the pantry, and the volunteers are most grateful for those donations.

Needy people can get vouchers from First Baptist Church on Thursdays and at First United Methodist Church on Tuesdays. Also, any church that is a member has a person designated to give vouchers out. The amount of the voucher depends on the size of the family, and two pickups are allowed per voucher with at least one week between the two pickups.

The Marion County Food Pantry board meets the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. at the pantry. These meetings are open to anyone interested in attending. Board members are President Robert Bourne, Treasurer Breland, Assistant Treasurer Janet Rayborn, Vice President Russ Edwards, Secretary Margaret Sauls and three members-at-large, Susan Wallace, Billy Hemphill and Lane Wilks.

"This is a good thing," Breland said. "The Lord has been with us through it all. We open every morning with prayer."