Front row, from left, are Regina Osgood (16 years cancer free) Evelyn Aaron (5 years cancer free) Imani Singleton, Candace Sims, Rene' Sims, Mirisa Minor, LaMonica Sims and Katherine Barnes; back row, Morgan and Myah Aaron, Marlene Franklin, Lakeirah Sims, Mia Jones, Audreina Newell and Keysha Sims. | Photos by Beth Riles
An Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event was held Saturday in the form of a walk that began at Citizen's Bank Main Street branch and ended at Friendship Park on Broad Street.
