An Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event was held Saturday in the form of a walk that began at Citizen's Bank Main Street branch and ended at Friendship Park on Broad Street.

A Breast Cancer Awareness Walk held Saturday was sponsored by Rose's Personal Care Service. From left are Tanisha Smith, Rose Thompson, Olivia Shelby and Debra Felder. Thompson is a two-year breast cancer survivor who began the walks to celebrate the survivors and remembers the loved ones who have been lost. A large group of people walked, and a group of more than a dozen Challenger and Charger owners, known as the Mopar-Elite of Mississippi, trailed after them Saturday in remembrance of breast cancer awareness.