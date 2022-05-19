Ford turns 103

Daniel R. Ford turned 103 on Monday. His advice is to "always live a humble life and respect all people no matter what color they are. Make friends everywhere you go."

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.

loading