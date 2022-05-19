Preparing to bury a time capsule that will be opened in 2034 include, front row, from left, Daniel Stringer, Maddox Breeland, Ryan Purvis, Addy McKenzie, Jeff Michael Watts III and Mandy Harris (holding shovel); second row, Livy Scott Hayward, Olivia Louge, Carson Miller, Hunter Upton, Devin Cook, Ryker Freeman, Lucy Chance, Ella Burns, Collins Powell, Ruger Anthony and Parker Harris; back row, Headmaster Angie Burkett, K-5 teacher Mimi DeOrnellas, K-5 assistant Rita Wesley, K-5 teacher Denise Dyess, K-5 assistant Dawn Fairburn and Assistant Headmaster Robby Hathorn.
Columbia Academy K-5 students started a new tradition this year by gathering items that were placed in a time capsule. Items included were letters written by their parents, artwork, class photos, a kindergarten graduation insert from the newspaper and a questionnaire to remind them of their likes and dislikes. The capsule was buried alongside the kindergarten building by the students and Headmaster Angie Burkett, Assistant Headmaster Robby Hathorn, K-5 teachers, Mimi DeOrnellas, Denise Dyess, K-5 assistants Dawn Fairburn, Rita Wesley and teacher/parent Mandy Harris.
The capsule will be uncovered by the students when they are preparing to graduate in 2034. CA hopes this tradition will continue to be carried on by their underclassmen for many years to come.
