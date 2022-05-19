Columbia Academy K-5 students started a new tradition this year by gathering items that were placed in a time capsule. Items included were letters written by their parents, artwork, class photos, a kindergarten graduation insert from the newspaper and a questionnaire to remind them of their likes and dislikes. The capsule was buried alongside the kindergarten building by the students and Headmaster Angie Burkett, Assistant Headmaster Robby Hathorn, K-5 teachers, Mimi DeOrnellas, Denise Dyess, K-5 assistants Dawn Fairburn, Rita Wesley and teacher/parent Mandy Harris.

The capsule will be uncovered by the students when they are preparing to graduate in 2034. CA hopes this tradition will continue to be carried on by their underclassmen for many years to come.