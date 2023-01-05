Gaqueta "GeeGee" Rechell Alexander died suddenly on Dec. 28, 2021 at the age of 26, and Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie declared the one year anniversary of her death to be GeeGee's Day in the city of Columbia to encourage everyone to remember her life and the way she showed love and devotion to others.

Natasha Alexander is presented the proclamation honoring her daughter by Alderwoman Anna Evans who will serve as Mayor Pro Tempore for the next four years any time Mayor Justin McKenzie is not available.

Alexander, a 2014 graduate of Columbia High School, had perfect attendance while she was in school there. She was a member of the band, Beta Club, My Alpha Theta, Mississippi Scholars and Ivy Pearls. She served as a student reporter, participated in high school musicals and was the first ever Activity Maid at homecoming.

She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2018 with a degree in entertainment industry media production, was a member of the band and received the Rookie of the Year award. She was a Lucky Day Scholar, mentor and a member of Sigma Alpha Iota Music fraternity, the Resident Hall Association Associate Director of Marketing and Programming and the Resident Hall Association director, along with many other memberships and organizations.

In 2019, she graduated from Regent University with a master of arts degree in film, television and scriptwriting. She became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, wrote short films and screen plays and began her own business, GeeGeeAlex Media LLC, which her mother, Natasha Alexander, has continued after Alexander's death.

Alexander had returned to USM in 2020 to pursue her doctorate in higher education administration. In 2021, she became a graduate assistant for Trio Student Support Services, served as secretary for Marion County Peaceful People for Justice and Equality and was a partner in the South Mississippi Gospel Theater Troupe.

She attended New Life Fellowship Full Gospel Church in Columbia and was known for her love of people and her wish to see others achieve their dreams. Her last Facebook post before her death read, "I want to see you achieve everything you've ever told me, even if I'm not here."

Natasha and McKenzie spoke about Alexander and her heart for Columbia. They talked about her plans to start a mentoring program in town and her aspirations to have a Boys and Girls Club back in Columbia or a YMCA. They wanted to do something special to honor Alexander and chose to have a day for her. Natasha is hoping to have a 5K in the spring to raise awareness for Mixed Connective Tissue Disorder, which Alexander was diagnosed with seven years ago. She had heart surgery for the disorder, but it was not the cause of death.

Alexander died of natural causes at home with Natasha and her grandmother, Edna McGowan. Natasha said her death took about seven minutes early that evening, and Alexander spent that time praying for the rest of the family to be fine when she was gone.

She left behind a fiance, Albert Ryan Green; her father, Arian Alexander; her mother, Natasha Alexander; grandmothers, Edna McGowan and Sarah O'Neal; and brother, Adrian Alexander, age 5. She was preceded in death by a brother, Arian Alexander Jr. -