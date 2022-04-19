I prayed and waited on God for 30 years to answer my need for a carpenter and handy man. I have an age-old house with many cracks, loose boards and faded paneling. My income is a disability check. So I needed a miracle.

Then one day leaving Walmart I saw Patrick Penton from church and decided to ask him if he could help me. He came out to look at my house and started work the next day.

He replaced missing boards, caulked many cracks and painted that old paneling to make my rundown house look like a doll house. Waiting for God to answer my prayer was not easy, but well worth the wait.

BEFORE: A framed photo illustrates what the home once looked like.

Patrick Penton and his brother put life back into my house. I opened my home to him, and he blessed me more than I can describe in this letter. I am so thankful that I serve a prayer answering God. The wait was well worth the 30 years.

Thank you Lord, Patrick and Shay for all you’ve done for me. I thank God for sending Patrick Penton my way! '

--Toni McKenzie