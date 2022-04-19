Howard Ray Budjick

82, Columbia

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at North Columbia Baptist Church for Howard Ray Budjick, 82, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, April 5. Bro. Tommy Stogner officiated at the services.

He was a faithful member of North Columbia Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family very much.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Budjick; mother, Johnnie Blunk; and brother, Jay Budjick.

Survivors include his wife, Berry Nell Budjick of Columbia; daughter, Lori Strum (Mark) of Clinton; grandson, Aaron Strum (Hilary) of Hattiesburg; granddaughter, Abby Strum of Clinton; sisters, Donna Beth Blunk of Reed Springs, Mo., and Jackie Carpenter of The Woodlands, Texas; special niece, Lisa Bryant of Sumrall and special nephew, Greg Bryant of Hattiesburg.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.