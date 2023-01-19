A new recording studio recently found its own niche in Marion County. Moses Anderson and Jeremy Bourgeois began working together to make music in May 2019 and formed GOIN CRAZY Studios LLC in November 2021.

Both Anderson and Bourgeois graduated from Columbia High School in 2011 and 2010, respectively. They were friends then but had no idea they were both into music and doing music. They were playing Call of Duty one night, and the subject of whether Anderson still did beats came up. He said he did, and Bourgeois told him to come over. That started it all.

Anderson saw "Drumline" and wanted to do that. He was told the band had too many drummers so he began by playing the trumpet. He switched to the tuba in eighth grade and stuck with it all through high school then college at Pearl River Community College and Jones College. He began studying music education then went into media and communications. He is about to complete his bachelor of science degree in audio production from Full Sail University.

Anderson was part of the production of Kong at Columbia High in 2007, and he marched in the inaugural parade for President Barack Obama's second term.

He found he has a love for the most beautiful instrument, the human voice, and for mixing and matching live sound.

Bourgeois, who is originally from Gretna, La., moved to Columbia in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina and didn't discover his love for musical creation until after high school. An Ancestry DNA test led him to the fact that the Bourgeois family started the first roaming jazz band. He had always loved music, but this piqued his interest further.

One day, Bourgeois was at a concert watching the bass player on stage. He told himself he could do that and learned to play the five-string bass guitar. He upgraded to an electric guitar, and it molded into a passion of its own.

Jeremy Bourgeois enjoys playing some tunes on his guitar in the recording booth at GOIN CRAZY Studios.

"I love creating something that conveys emotion to others," Bourgeois said. "There's no feeling like it."

Both men agree they complement each other. Bourgeois loves making music, and Anderson loves making music sound better.

Anderson and Bourgeois were in charge of choosing acts to perform at the First Annual Columbia Food & Music Festival, and they did the intro and outro, "Not Even a Mouse," for Experience Columbia in 2021, as well as worked on some lights for the light show. They did the sound effects for the Southern Museum of Natural History in Columbia, and Anderson did the sound for The Church on Main's set during A Night of Hope.

The pair began their business out of their homes after tossing around the idea of doing what they loved full time instead of having to punch a clock. That hasn't happened yet, but they hope this will evolve into that dream coming true.

Until the dream evolves fully, Anderson holds a full time job and does the live stream for The Church on Main. Bourgeois is the general manager for Marion Theater and works as a personal care assistant.

Bourgeois met Nik Ingram at Woodlawn Church long before he graduated from high school, and they became close. On Jan. 2, GOIN CRAZY Studios LLC opened its doors in Ingram's Relevant Design Studios building with a beautiful state-of-the-art studio.

Anderson said that when they were coming up with a name a few years ago, he was working at the jail and a good friend, Kerwin Blount, asked him what the first thing is that people say when they hear something good. Anderson replied, "Man, that's crazy!" The name was born that day.

The business records, mixes, masters and produces music, does sound design and anything else audio related. Sound design refers to creating sounds or capturing sounds for video games or other productions. Mix and master is the process of editing vocals or audio for post production. It works with any type of music from R&B, contemporary gospel, country, rock and more.

It is currently working on an acoustic album with Landon Stewart and has had several other artists reach out about working on deals. Anderson worked on Stewart's single, "Coming Home," which was released on Christmas Eve, and Bourgeois is working on a guitar piece.

Anderson and Bourgeois admit that television and reality are about the same when it comes to recording studios, especially when people are vibing. They work most of the time in the dark in order to have that crazy studio vibe. They say magical, “aha” moments do happen when just the right things come together.

The studio's website, www.goincrazystudios.com, will be released soon, and the contact number is (601) 441-3306.

Anderson is the son of Catherine Anderson and is married to Laura Beth Gray. Bourgeois is the son of Valerie Bourgeois and Michael Cavalier and the father of two children, Jayden, 9, and Maya, 7.