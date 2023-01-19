Felecia Blackwell entered a guilty plea to manslaughter Jan. 9 and was sentenced to 20 years by Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell. Blackwell's charges stemmed from a domestic dispute between Blackwell and Perry Patton, 48, of Columbia, on Sept. 7, 2020 when Patton was stabbed to death.

Blackwell was originally charged with first-degree murder after Patton was found dead by the Marion County Sheriff's Office in the front yard of a home at 110 Expose Rd.

At her preliminary hearing, Blackwell told Judge Brandon Rowell she didn't think she could have killed Patton because it was “only a steak knife.” She then asked if they had found a body despite Rowell repeatedly notifying her of her right to remain silent.

Blackwell spent some time at the state hospital, and after a psychological examination, she was ruled competent to stand trial by Harrell. At that competency hearing, Blackwell indicated she would not even consider entering a plea.

Assistant District Attorney Laurel Brinkley represented the prosecution in the case.

"This case brought an unusual set of facts, and after consultation with the victim's loved ones, I believe this was a proper and just resolution to the case," District Attorney Hal Kittrell said.