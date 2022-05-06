The Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony is held yearly at the Marion County Courthouse to celebrate the memory of officers who have fallen in the line of duty serving Columbia and Marion County.

The event was held Friday and organized by the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office and the Columbia Police Department rotate years putting on the program.

Those recognized were Sheriff J.V. Polk (1960), Officer Leonard Conerly (1978), Deputy Jerry Bryant (1984), Officer Wayne Henebry (1989), Officer Billy D. Patterson (1989), Deputy Edgar Harrell (1997), Officer Danny Sellers (1998) and Deputy Vernon L. Long (2002).

The ceremony means a great deal to the families of the fallen officers. Those who can attend each year are called and receive a rose in memory of their loved one. Those who cannot attend in person are there in spirit.

"It's kind of nice and comforting knowing he is remembered by the county and city," Janette Riles, sister of Edgar Harrell, said. "I have only been able to attend one of the ceremonies, but it feels great to get the programs and read about the ceremony."

This year roses were given to family members by Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall and Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly, and the names of the fallen were read by Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jamie Singley.