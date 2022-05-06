Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: I have no political background. I was born in Jackson. When I was 16, I moved to Connecticut. I joined the military right out of high school. I came right back to Mississippi after I left the army. My mom had moved back to Mississippi, and all of my family is in Mississippi. I now live in Rankin County and have run a small parking lot striping business for almost 10 years.

I am not married and have no children. I have a very spoiled Golden Retriever named Cooper.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to represent Marion County and District 3?

A: I am not a politician. I don't have that mindset. I have a business mindset. The last thing I want to do is give away money. Budgets are very important, and we must stick to them.

Q: What are your primary beliefs?

A: You have heard of America First. I am a God first candidate. But I will put no other country above the United States. This country started to decline when God was removed from schools and society. I am not a follower. I am a leader. I am a republican, but there are crooked people on both sides. Nobody is held accountable for anything anymore.

I want to get common sense values back. Common sense is not as common as it used to be. I will be representing everybody, including republicans, democrats and independents.

Q: What made you decide to run?

A: I decided to run against Michael Guest when he teamed up with Bennie Thompson to support the January 6 Select Committee and voted to give money to planned parenthood. Michael Guest's interests are more towards his bank account than to the people.

My life is good. I found myself complaining and had to do something to fix the problems so people can begin to thrive again.

Q: How do you think you compare to the other two candidates you are running against?

A: I am a lot better than Michael Cassidy. My roots are in Mississippi. My parents are from here and not from Washington D.C. with big political ties. I am the people in "we the people." I am not above anyone else, and I want a better Mississippi.

Guest has failed to show up for 90 votes. He also just voted to send Ukraine another $40 million while families here are struggling and cannot find formula.

You can't throw money at a problem and not care whose hand catches it. You have to clean your own house before you start messing with someone else's.

Q: Marion County is built on small business. Why should small businesses support your campaign?

A: I am a small business owner. I am in favor of cutting the red tape for small businesses and making it easier to open a business and keep the doors open.

Q: Is there any topic you feel strongly about that you have not mentioned?

A: Don't get me started on education. Mississippi is 50th in the nation in education. I don't like what they are putting in and taking out of schools. The first thing we used to do at school was to say the Pledge. Now, that is not done. I understand teachers not being able to pray with students or preach to them, but students should be able to pray at school if they choose to do so.

I don't agree with teaching critical race theory or teaching sex to third graders. The whole gender thing is ridiculous. It's telling them that God made a mistake, and if you don't like the way God made you, you can change it. God doesn't make mistakes.

Q: Why do you have an issue with the January 6 Select Committee?

A: The January 6th Select Committee stated that if you questioned the election, you were a domestic terrorist. This is America and we can question anything we want. It is still ongoing and has cost the tax payers $50 million.

Q: Explain your thoughts on CRT.

A: A black child came home and asked her mom why she was not as good as the white children.

I believe everyone is equal. All CRT does is create hate. We can't teach God, but we can teach hate? It doesn't make sense. We shouldn't use children as a social experiment.

Q: What do you think is the solution to the mass shootings in light of the Uvalde shooting?

A: It is a tragedy, and it is too common. The kids were so young. We have to do something different than we are doing right now. We need some type of mental awareness. Too much is being missed.

The Buffalo shooter had been locked up before, and he said he did what he had to do to get out. He fooled the FBI, so maybe we need a better FBI.

People need to be more involved. If you see something, say something. Don't criticize those who speak up. If there is a red flag, it needs to be reported. Mississippi is full of small towns. People know everything, but nobody steps up and talks about what needs to be talked about.

Parents need to realize when their child has a mental health issue. They also need to lock up their guns and make it harder for their children to have access to them.

The Constitution needs to be read as it is written and not be interpreted.

Q: How can people get in contact with you?

A: www.thomasgriffin4congress.com