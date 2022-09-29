Judge Anthony Mozingo announced his retirement Tuesday from the 15th Judicial District Court of Mississippi to become the new Executive Director of the Homes of Hope for Children, Inc. Mozingo, 60, has served the circuit court for the past 12 years and will begin his new position with the children’s ministry on Jan. 1, 2023.

“The time has come for me to step down and allow another to assume the bench as circuit judge. I am resolved and at peace in my decision to accept the position of executive director of Homes of Hope, a mission where less-fortunate children are loved and nurtured in a Christian environment,” Mozingo said.

“Our board is absolutely thrilled to have a man of Judge Mozingo’s character to lead Homes of Hope for such a time as this. His experience as an attorney and a judge will be invaluable to our ministry,” the Board of Directors of Homes of Hope for Children said in a joint statement.

Mozingo, who with his family has supported Homes of Hope since its inception, is a circuit judge, former justice court and municipal judge, and a Board of Supervisors attorney.

“Homes of Hope needs strong leadership and a plan for a stable, healthy future, and I intend to work on behalf of its board of directors and benefactors to pursue that stable future and lead it to greater things. My goal is to see Homes of Hope show that true charity – that is, love in action – can change lives in this troubled world,” Mozingo, who graduated from Oak Grove, The University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi College Law School and has completed all coursework for a master’s degree in judicial studies, said.

“I ask you to do me the justice, as I have you, of trusting this decision. There is no reason for my leaving other than the cause of Homes of Hope, which is further confirmed by my belief that public officials must set an example by allowing others to serve when the time comes,” he said.

“I acknowledge the debt of gratitude I owe for the precious opportunity to be a circuit judge. I am especially thankful for the devotion of my staff and those in service to the courts who are never noticed or mentioned yet were devoted to me in every way. But, especially with them and others who know me well, there is the bond of friendship which gives comfort in knowing there is within me the courage to follow my convictions. At this time in my life, I am convinced that the challenge of sustaining and growing the great investment of so many good people for nothing more than the children is what I must do,” Mozingo, a lifelong church member and native of Forrest and Lamar Counties, added.

The newly elected board of Homes of Hope for Children includes Richard Giannini (Interim Executive Director), Retired Director of Athletics of USM; Mimi Lowrey (Secretary), Homemaker; Brittney Borbash, Homemaker; Fred Hatten, Retired Executive of Hercules Incorporated; Anthony McCullum, Pastor of Piney Grove Baptist Church; Debbie Sanford, Administrator of Forrest General Hospital Behavioral Health; and Valerie Wilson, Executive Director of Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.

The mission of Homes of Hope for Children is to serve children in crisis throughout Mississippi by providing strong, Christian homes to every child who lives on campus while ensuring that each child is loved unconditionally and has their physical, spiritual and emotional needs met.

The ministry was established in 2006 and is located in Purvis on a 36-acre site and includes four homes for children, a transitional home, an administration and counseling building, three apartment duplexes and a commissary.