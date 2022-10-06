Fire Report October 6

Monday, Sept. 26 Fire, Mississippi 35 N/Old K Y Rd, 4:52 a.m., Foxworth responded.

Vehicle accident, Mt Carmel Church Rd/Ervin Rd, 6:57 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Fire, 1255 Williamsburg Rd, 1:51 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire, 465 Christian Union Rd, 2:07 p.m., Tri-Community responded. Tuesday, Sept. 27 Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave, 10:43 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1300 Meadowbrook Ave, 12:37 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 5992 Mississippi 35 N, 1:17 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire, 471 Rocky Branch Rd, 2:41 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 1401 Benjamin St, 2:57 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 323 Peavy Rd, 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 Medical, 1500 Barnes St, 12:57 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 35 Brumfield Rd, 10:06 a.m., Foxworth responded.

Fire, 14 Dillon Ln, 1:55 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Fire, 935 Prospres Ridge Rd, 3:26 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 122 Mt Sinai Rd, 5:05 p.m., Morgantown responded. Thursday, Sept. 29 Medical, 1123 Aztec Trl, 8:22 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 1793 Columbia Purvis Rd, 9:43 a.m., Pineburr responded.

Medical, 1025 Gill St, 12:00 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1609 Sumrall Rd, 12:14 p.m., Columbia responded. Friday, Sept. 30 Medical, 527 E Marion School Rd, 12:57 p.m., South Marion responded.

Fire, 1221 Lampton Hilltop Rd, 4:10 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire, 1707 N Main St, 7:08 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 34 Buckley Rd, 9:01 p.m., Tri-Community responded. Saturday, Oct. 1 Medical, 17 Teds Ln, 11:14 a.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 808 Alberta Ave, 5:38 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 479 New Hope Rd, 8:21 p.m., Southwest Marion responded. Sunday, Oct. 2 Fire, 103 W M Johnson Rd, 3:33 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire, 20 Regan Ln, 4:33 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

