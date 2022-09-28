The Marion County chapter of the NAACP donated more than 400 cases to Jackson on Friday to combat the Jackson Water Crisis. The chapter, led by President Topeneka Bridges, decided its previous monetary donation was not enough and wanted to do more for the people of Jackson. The donations were taken in at and distributed from True Vine Baptist Church, where Edward Henshaw is the pastor. The project was also in partnership with Lampton Lodge 532 Alpha, which is led by Bobby Robertson. The organizers of the donation would like to thank everyone who donated, and a special thanks goes out to all the churches, masonic organizations and Big Grip Towing. From left are Bobby Robertson, Michael Holmes, Edward Henshaw, Hurtis Brown, Charles Lampton, Topeneka Bridges, Richard Sellers, Lenzie Alford, Alberteen Ball, Samuel Cyrus, Whitney Ball and Lorenza Williams.