MCDP leadership class graduates

The Leadership Marion County Class of 2021 received their graduation certificates at a reception in their honor on March 10. The graduates include, front row, from left, Mona Swayze, Angela Johnson, Angienette Watts, Jackie Stovall, Barrett Cooper and Larry Jenkins; back row, Jordan Whittington, Matt Rayborn, Jacob Morgan, Lacey Montgomery, Jacob Harrison, Jeremy Oliver, Parker Dungan and Antonio Johnson.

