Trey Carley has been named Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bank following the retirement of Lee H. Fedric, who served the bank in the position for the past nine years. In addition to serving in his new role as Chief Executive Officer, Carley will continue serving as Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

Carley is a Certified Public Accountant and an experienced banker with over 21 years of experience in the banking industry. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in accounting. In addition, he is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and a graduate of the Southern Trust School.

He serves as a board member of Columbia Academy. He and his wife, Amy, have three children, Greta Carley Smith, Tadd Carley and Hays Carley. They are members of First Baptist Church of Columbia, where he assists with the television broadcast.

Chris Smith has been promoted to President in addition to his position as Chief Lending Officer. Smith is an experienced lender with 24 years of experience in the banking industry.

He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in banking and finance and a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

He is a member and past president of Columbia Rotary Club, a graduate and member of the Steering Committee of Leadership Marion County and additionally serves on the Mississippi Bankers Association Lending Committee.

Chris and his wife, Summer, have one daughter, Cooper, and they are members of First Baptist Church of Columbia.

CEO, Trey Carley said, “In conjunction with the shift in the senior management of the bank, we are pleased to have Daniel Clark move to the main office to help guide in the management of the bank. He is a valuable asset to our bank, the community and the many customers he serves.

“We are excited about the future of Citizens Bank and look forward to continuing a long tradition of providing quality service to our customers with innovative competitive products as we move forward.”