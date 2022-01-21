On Monday, Mixed Muscle Motorsports holds a car show at the Columbia City Park. Before the event was over with, more than 20 vehicles participated in the event.

Proudly showing off their vehicles are, from left, Gabe Ball next to his 1980 Monte Carlo and Antonio Peters with his 1986 Monte Carlo SS. Despite the chilly temperatures, participants stayed for the entire afternoon while enjoying the different vehicles including, from left, Clarence Varnado with his 1980 Malibu, Howard Blakely and his 1978 Malibu and Cedric Watts Sr. with his 1965 Malibu. Michael Watts shows off his 1976 Chevy Impala.