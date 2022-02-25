Saturday was a special day for Morgantown as a small crowd gathered despite the chilly temperatures for the unveiling of a historical marker. The marker was established in memory of Feldon "Bud" Morgan, who was a mail carrier for the community for more than 40 years and a small business owner.

The marker was set up next to where Morgan's store once stood along Mississippi 587, across from Morgantown Church of God.

Morgantown historian Louis Morgan welcomed the crowd that gathered first in the fellowship hall of the church before walking across the road for the unveiling.

"This is a gift to the community, and I hope that it will be something meaningful to the people," he said.

He introduced a trio of special guests, which included William "Brother" Rogers from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, Rep. Ken Morgan, R-Morgantown and Vicki Dunaway Bracey.

Ken Morgan greeted the crowd with a chuckle, admitting that in addition to being the local representative, he is also Louis’ uncle. He said ever since Louis was a small child, he would gather the stories and history of Morgantown. Ken praised Louis for the work he has done on documenting the history of the once incorporated town.

"Louis documented and kept up with a lot of stuff and has done a tremendous job because there is so much we miss here in Morgantown," Ken said.

Ken also referred to how there used to be an old train depot and how the "Rebel" train would stop there while en route to either New Orleans or Jackson.

Ken said when his father, Feldon "Bud" Morgan died, a lot of the history died with the man responsible for delivering the mail in Morgantown.

"One fellow made the statement that when you lose your post office in a small community, you really lose the core of the community. I never thought of that until he (Bud Morgan) died," Ken said.

Louis discussed how the marker came to be. He said everything on a historical marker has to be documented as accurate. There must be evidence to prove what is being claimed before the application can be filed with the Department of Archives and History.

"I think I may have done a little overkill on the documentation," Louis said.

Once the application was submitted, he said the next part was the hardest – determining what should go on the marker. There is only so much room and characters allowed on the marker.

Louis said he and Jim Woodrick with the Department of Archives and History worked on finalizing the wording on the sign.

"I've been researching Morgantown's history for 40 years. I started when I was 9 years old. I would go around on my bicycle to old people's houses or I would sit in the store, and I would listen to the stories. I retained all of that," Louis said.

Since he began, he has been able to determine the difference between what is folklore and what is actual history.

Louis said history is not just events that took place, but also people. People sacrificed a lot to give all they had to make the community better. Morgantown has had all kinds of great people, according to Louis.

"Anyone who knows me, knows I love Morgantown," he said.

He said there was no way to honor everyone who played a vital role in the town, but he tried to choose people for the marker who were born in Morgantown and achieved great things. He tried to find someone from the arts, military, education, politics, religion and music.

One of those was Norman Boyles, who graduated from West Pearl High School in Morgantown. He moved to New Mexico and was an established bronze sculptor who sculpted "On Silver Wings," which was commissioned by the Mary Kay Corporation in honor of the company's 25th anniversary.

Brigadier General Thomas Lenoir was born at the Lenior House in Morgantown. During the Civil War, Lenior served Mississippi as Inspector General of

the State Troops and then Adjutant General.

Kelly Hammond Sr. served as a mayor of Morgantown and was also a lawyer. Nicknamed "the silver-tongued orator," he served in the Mississippi Legislature and stayed in the political realm until his death.

Henry Leo Eddleman had a doctorate degree and was a theologian. He was born in Morgantown, but he reached far and wide for the sake of Gospel, preaching and ministering to people in Palestine, Tel Aviv, Nazareth and to both Arabs and Jews in Jerusalem. He also served as president of Georgetown College in Kentucky and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

The last name on the marker is Jimmy Easterling, who is a singer and songwriter. Country music singer Marty Robbins recorded one of Easterling's songs.

Rogers said getting a historical marker is not easy because the history has to be proven to be significant. He said there are 1,500 historical markers around the state, but, not every community has one.

"What we are proving today is that your history is significant. Today, the State of Mississippi officially recognizes the history of Morgantown," Rogers said.

He said one day the ones in attendance would no longer be around and that the marker will tell the story of Morgantown for the generations to come.

Bracey, who was the great-granddaughter of Lizzie Morgan, ended the program. Lizzie, was the one who made the suggestion to change the name of the community from Claude to Morgantown.