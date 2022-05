The National Day of Prayer in Columbia will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of the Marion County Courthouse. The theme will be "Exalt the Lord, who has established us," from Colossians 2:6-7.

President Ronald Reagan signed into law that the first Thursday of May be designated as a day set aside to pray for the nation.

For more information, call Dal Murray at (601) 441-1803.