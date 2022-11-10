The American Legion Post 90 has purchased pavers to ensure that all of the veterans listed at the monument in front of the Marion County Courthouse are also represented at the Legion Square Monument at Friendship Park.

There are 144 names listed at the courthouse, and bricks were previously purchased by 27 family members. That left 117 not represented in Legion Square, and the Post decided to take care of that. Post 90 also purchased 13 pavers for the 13 soldiers who were killed in the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.

Members of Post 90 put crosses up at the monument a week or so after the withdrawal happened, and the crosses stayed a few months. Post 90 decided it wanted to honor those 13 with permanent pavers, so the total purchased by Post 90 was 130 bricks.

"Like a lot of folks, we were upset about it happening," Post 90 member Ted Wilks said regarding the deaths of the 13 soldiers.

Of the 144 names listed on the courthouse monument, 14 died in WWI, 79 in WWII, 26 in Korea, 22 in Vietnam and three in Iraq.

The cost of each paver at Legion Square, which was dedicated July 4, 2021, is $100, and 2,650 bricks are still available for purchase to honor loved ones from any area, not just Marion County. There are now names on 1,250 bricks. Each brick can be engraved with three lines. If a family wants more information listed for a soldier, it must buy an extra brick. The pavers are cut to order by Southern Monument and checked by Wilks for accuracy.

Anyone interested in purchasing a paver may contact Wilks at (601) 736-9393 or get an application at the courthouse, Zellco or Trustmark.