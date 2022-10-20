Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue of Foxworth held its first annual Putt Up and Drive Disc Golf Charity Tournament Saturday at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg and raised thousands in the process.

More than $3,840 was raised for the foster-based rescue in Marion County, and one-eyed foster dog Waylon was adopted and now has a forever home.

"This will be an annual event," HHAR Director Amanda Lambert said. "We are going to start planning next year's after the holidays. It will be more organized and offer more things for folks to participate in. All proceeds from the event will go towards the necessary medical care and treatments of our current and future intakes."

The event had 35 participants, and the following Marion County businesses sponsored the event: The Freedom Farmers (Sandy Hook), The Kennel Club, LLC (Foxworth), Kyle Sinclair, CPA (Columbia), Bypass Grocery & Exxon (Columbia), Higher Good Yoga (Columbia), Second Street Bean (Columbia), The Chemist (Columbia), Samantha Alberson-State Farm Agency (Columbia) and Cuttin' Up (Columbia).

Along with sponsorships and entry fees, HHAR raffled off a shark fishing and island excursion charter from Sealark Charters, out of Gautier.

October is adopt a shelter dog month. HHAR needs help in the form of foster families, event volunteers, adopters and donations, such as Pedigree dog and puppy food, esbilac formula, fleeces, towels, toys and medium-to-large kennels or houses for fosters. It encourages residents of Marion County to spay and neuter their pets and can provide vouchers to assist with that process. It can be contacted at (601) 310-9385.