As Saturday night's competition came to a close, Sandra Thomas was selected as Marion County’s 2023 Distinguished Young Woman. Thomas was among six young women who competed for this year’s title in a competition held at The Church on Main.

Last year's DYW, Julia Johnson, who performed "Girl On Fire," said in her farewell that she, "knew I had to be a part of DYW from the moment I encountered it. It will make you evolve into a better woman in the future."

Thomas won more than $21,000 in scholarships from the event.

Participants this year included Thomas, Aria Blackard and Sophia McNeff, who are all juniors at Columbia High School, along with Gracie Sanders, Mariah Dawkins and Clarke Stubbs, juniors who attend East Marion High School.

First alternate was Blackard, who received $3,1000 in scholarships, plus an additional $600 scholarship for receiving the Scholastic award and $250 for winning the Be Your Best Self Award, which is awarded for the winning essay that featured the five elements of the Be Your Best Self Program. Those elements are be healthy, be involved, be studious, be ambitious and be responsible.

The second alternate was McNeff, who received $1,300 in scholarships.

Gracie Sanders won the Spirit of DYW Award of $250, which is awarded to the contestant who best exemplifies the spirit of DYW and is selected by the contestants themselves.

Clarke Stubbs was awarded Friday for Most Ads Sold in this year's program.

In the talent portion of the show, which counted for 20% of the final score, each participant chose to perform in a different fashion. Stubbs did a poetry reading of "Still I Rise" by Maya Angelou, and Thomas read the poem "Climate of Opinion." Dawkins performed a praise dance to "Speak the Name." An excerpt from "As You Sing" was intoned by Blanchard as she played the conga drum. Sanders did an interpretive dance to "RATTLE!" while McNeff got plenty of laughs for her speed painting of Bob Ross as Bob Ross.

Other categories the participants took part in included self-expression (15%), scholastics (25%) and fitness (15%). Earlier in the day, each contestant had to privately interview (25%) in front of the judges.

Six judges, one alternate and a regional director or state board member are required to attend the DYW local program to ensure fairness. This year, the judges ranged from a buyer at the University of Southern Mississippi to a nursing student at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The 2023 DYW of Marion County Production Committee was made up of Dana Phillips, Carla Kyzar, Tami Johnson, Mary Nell Livingston, Allison Foxworth, Danielle Whittington, Anna Morris, Elizabeth Morris, Anna Woodrow, Danon Vest, Katie Ball and Leitha Williamson, who also served as the emcee.

At the end of the evening, Thomas had won the title and will represent Marion County at the state DYW competition at the end of June.

The various scholarships were from Jones College, Pearl River Community College, William Carey University, Delta State University, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi, Citizens Bank, Kiwanis Club, Internal Medicine Clinic of Columbia, First Southern Bank, Distinguished Young Women of Marion County, Marion General Hospital, Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association and BankPlus.

Distinguished Young Women was founded in 1958 in Mobile, Ala. as America's Junior Miss. The program name was changed in June 2010. Its mission is to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent.