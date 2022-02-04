Voncel Williams celebrated her 90th birthday on Monday. She was born as Voncel Morgan on Feb. 7, 1932, the daughter of Judge Ed and Dollie Morgan of Morgantown.

Her husband Charles E. Williams was born Sept. 16, 1931, the son of Rev. G.G. Williams and Mamie Williams.

The couple began dating when they were 14 or 15 years old. After graduating high school, the couple wed Sept. 5, 1951, and have enjoyed being married for more than 70 years.

The Williams have two sons. They say they have had a good life together. They credit the success of life and marriage to becoming Christians and learning how to live as such, before getting married; and allowing one another to be the boss at times. The couple also has been blessed with many friends.