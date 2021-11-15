First and second-year Health Science students at the Carl Loftin Career & Technology Center were excited to have the opportunity to apply hands-on experience to what they have learned in the classroom. PASS is the acronym students learn at the beginning of each year about fire safety, but some students have never touched an actual fire extinguisher — until today. Fire prevention is always the goal, but everyone must be prepared. Firefighters at Columbia Fire Station No. 2 shared their hands-on knowledge and experience with fire extinguishers and explained that safety and preparedness are key elements in successfully battling a fire until these professionals arrive. PASS teaches us to Pull (the pin), Aim (at the base of the fire), Squeeze (the lever) and Sweep (from side to side). Captain Willie Stogner, Senior Nozzelman Michael Allan, Lieutenant Josh Robertson, Engineer Dalton Vinyard and Firefighters Irby Marler and Logan Singley hosted the class.