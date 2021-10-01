The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has started its annual toy drive for children who are hospitalized at the Children’s of Mississippi hospital during the Christmas season. The drive began Oct. 11 and will continue until Dec. 15.

Chief Deputy Jamie Singley said they try to do something every year for the children in the hospital to make sure the children are not forgotten at Christmas time. It is hard enough to be in the hospital at Christmas, and Singley said they just want to do something to lift the children’s spirits.

“We want them to be able to enjoy something,” he said.

The office is accepting all sorts of unwrapped toys, but cannot accept the following: gift cards, used items (must be new), religious items, toy weapons, violent video games or movies, candy, latex balloons, ride-on-top toys such as bikes, scooters, etc. or toy kitchen sets or appliances.

Donations will be accepted at the sheriff’s office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. until Dec. 15.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, members from the sheriff’s office will be at Walmart, where they are hosting a “Stuff the Truck” event. The SWAT truck will be there, and the goal will be to fill the back of the truck with toys.

For more information about the toy drive, call (601) 736-5051.